VALDOSTA – Free Comic Book Day is a day of anticipation for comic fans and newcomers alike. With 19 years now under its belt, the day still carries its spirit with pride even in the midst of the pandemic.
This year, people could pick up Free Comic Book Day editions of comics such as “Spider-Man/ Venom,” “Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes,” “Batman: Special Edition” or “School for Extraterrestrial Girls.”
These comics function as refreshers for old characters and stories in some cases, or ”close looks” at future stories to come from publishers like Marvel, DC and Image Comics.
It’s a good introductory period for new, returning and lapsed readers alike, Andre Oliver, Kool Comics owner, said.
“(They) can try out some things they normally may not have tried out before,” he said. “(But they) can also pick up books that they may have lapsed or not seen in a while.”
It’s the perfect catch-up/introductory period because right alongside the free books, comic book retailers usually hold big sales on books in the back stock, too.
Free Comic Book Day 2021 was held Saturday, Aug. 14, but usually it’s held on the first Saturday in May which traditionally coincides with a big superhero movie release, Oliver said.
In years past, that included the "Avengers" movies, which came out at the end of April or the beginning of May. This year, “The Suicide Squad,” which released Aug. 6, was the movie release.
“We’re like a week off but it’s still fresh in people’s minds,” Oliver said.
DC Comics also released a special edition Free Comic Book Day title called “Suicide Squad: King Shark” to coincide with the release a bit.
It’s not a tie-in to the movie, but rather a feature focused on King Shark who’s taken a liking to a new inmate at Belle Reve Penitentiary, the Defacer. Defacer is used by Amanda Waller, Belle Reve’s warden, as a motivator to bring King Shark back to the famed penitentiary of the Suicide Squad after he visits his homeland.
“Suicide Squad: Get Joker” is an Elseworlds-esque back-up story in the special edition featuring Jason Todd, the second former Robin and current Red Hood, approached by Amanda Waller to lead the Suicide Squad on a mission to — and check this out — get the Joker.
The bottomline is there’s something for everyone on this day.
Keishaunda Haynes remembers walking into Kool Comics three years ago — Free Comic Book Day is her anniversary of walking into the store — and reminisced about the good community she found.
She’s a relative newcomer to the world of comics, so Free Comic Book Day is something she always looks forward to.
It’s a day to see so many new series such as the “Life is Strange” comic she picked up.
“I picked that one up because I knew the main character was a photographer,” Haynes said. “I’m a photographer, so I wanted to see what storyline they were going to create for her.”
She also picked the Free Comic Book Day “Batman” comic, an “obvious” choice, she said, but also picked up “The Guide to Collecting Comics.”
For someone like her, she felt like it would have some good resources. If you’ve ever been nervous about starting out in comics or feel like it’s a daunting task, Free Comic Book Day is the day for you, she said.
It’s a day about taking chances.
“Don’t be afraid to be open about different storylines and different genres even if the genre looks like something you wouldn’t read on a daily basis,” Haynes said. “They always say don’t judge a book by its cover. It’s the same concept.”
Ella Marroquin took that to heart. Marroquin said she’d be a regular Free Comic Book Day attendee but she didn’t grow up near a local comic book shop.
If she and her family were in a town with one on the day, she’d go. She was happy to find Kool Comics nearby in this instance.
Marroquin picked up the “Spider-Man/Venom” comic and the “Wolverine: The End” graphic novel, both of which she was excited to read.
Marroquin started out reading "Ms. Marvel" (Kamala Khan), which came out during her middle school years, finding the character relatable.
Keeping that in mind, she was excited to see so many children partake in Free Comic Day. She said she loves that the day makes comics so accessible to young readers.
“For a lot of kids who are not visual learners in reading, comic books are a great way for them to experience literature and important stories in an easily accessible way,” she said.
Kool Comics saw large crowds visit on Free Comic Day 2021, but it was nowhere near what it was in prior years. In the midst of a pandemic, Oliver is still searching for a sense of normalcy while keeping his customers safe.
“Things are noticeably different and people may be more hesitant to come out given the pandemic is constantly changing,” Oliver said. "But I’ll adjust accordingly. If for whatever reason, I have to give out books the following weekend, I will.”
Kool Comics is located at 1515 N. Ashley St., Suite M.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.