VALDOSTA — The Lowndes Vikings have sent another track star to college as Jayvon Hutchinson signed his letter of intent to join Albany State University’s track team on Wednesday. Hutchinson, a very versatile jumper, and runner competed in 300-meter hurdles, 110-meter hurdles, high jump, and long jump and 4x400 relay.
The Lowndes senior was intrigued by the interest that the Golden Rams staff led by head coach Kenneth Taylor had in him and hopes that he can continue to participate in the same events that he did in high school.
“I had a good conversation with Coach Taylor, and he showed great interest in me,” Hutchinson said. “I checked out the track program and it was pretty good. I feel like out of all the colleges that talked to me, that was the best place to call my second home and get my second level of education. It suited me best. Hopefully, I can run the same events at Albany.”
Hutchinson will study Health and Human Performance once he gets to ASU and hopes that one day, he can come back to Lowndes to be the track coach.
Vikings track and field head coach Terry Quinn says the Golden Rams are going to get a dedicated student-athlete.
Quinn pulled Hutchinson out of a gym class to talk to him about joining the track team and the rest was history.
“They’re getting a high character and very disciplined kid,” Quinn said about his player. “I was just bragging about how he’s one of those kids that get loose 30 minutes-an hour before his event. He is going to work hard and stay after practice to get better. I saw a talented and coachable kid so I told him I wanted to see what he could do on the track. After his first day, he liked it. Ever since then, it has been gold. He is going to well at Albany State. Coach Taylor got a good one.”
Hutchinson was an important piece to the Vikings’ success on the track this season, as they finished with the Region 1-7A trophy along with placing fifth in the state – the highest in program history.
He also played basketball for the Vikings, averaging 8.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.7 steals.
The Albany State signee will always remember his four years at Lowndes as being family oriented.
“I walked in here as a freshman, not knowing anybody,” Hutchinson said in a moment of reflection. “I can call everybody here my family and my brother. I learned that student comes first, then athlete. You must handle business in the classroom as well as the track and basketball court. Coach Quinn taught me a lot of things. Getting into the track program was one of the best decisions I made in my athletic career.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.