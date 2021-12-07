Unsettled weather on the way

VALDOSTA — “Unsettled” is the word forecasters used to describe South Georgia’s weather for the next week.
Valdosta should see gradually growing chances of rain through Wednesday, starting with 40% Tuesday and winding up with a 70% chance Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
The culprit is a mild cold front pushing its way through the area, said Cameron Young, a weather service meteorologist in Tallahassee, Florida.
The front should weaken as it moves south, said Isaac Langley, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
He said Valdosta can expect a quarter to a half-inch of rain out of the midweek showers, “not really flooding rains.”
When the front moves through, temperatures won’t cool down drastically, Young said.
Valdosta’s high temperatures through the work week are expected to remain in the 70s, approaching 80 Saturday, the weather service forecast shows. The average high for Valdosta at this time of year is 67 degrees, Langley said.
That’s when a second, stronger cold front is expected to move through, both meteorologists said.
While rain chances aren’t expected to top 30% with this front, cooler air is expected behind it. Both forecasters said South Georgia highs are expected to drop down into the 60s Sunday.
Neither meteorologist expected widespread severe weather, though both said there might be isolated strong storms with gusty winds Saturday.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
