Plentiful sunshine. High 76F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 4, 2020 @ 1:20 am
Your News. Your Voice. Your Times.
LAKE PARK — June Yeomans defeated Carl Spano Jr. by 215 votes to 169 votes Tuesday in a special election for a Lake Park City Council seat, according to unofficial totals.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.