Plentiful sunshine. High 76F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 4, 2020 @ 12:50 am
Your News. Your Voice. Your Times.
QUITMAN — With all precincts reporting, unofficial totals show Tenjurie Thomas (D) defeating Justin Wilson (R) for Brooks County’s Board of Education District 5 seat by 727 votes to 399.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.