VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University recently recognized 20 faculty members during the annual awarding of tenure and promotion.
The award of tenure was presented to five faculty members and constitutes permanent status as a member of the university faculty, according to a university statement released this week.
“Tenure is awarded to a faculty member whose teaching is judged to be superior, based on a number of measures,” said Dr. Robert T. Smith, provost and vice president for academic affairs at VSU. “Further, to achieve tenure, faculty are also accomplished scholars in their field, as demonstrated by publications, creation of artistic works, presentations, performances, and other activities relevant to their particular discipline. Finally, to be awarded tenure, faculty have a record of accomplishment in service to their department, their college and the university.”
At VSU, tenure may be awarded, upon approval of the president, after a faculty member has completed a probationary period of at least five years of full-time service at the rank of assistant professor of higher.
VSU’s 2020 faculty tenure recipients are:
• Dr. Meagan Arrastía-Chisholm, Department of Human Services in the James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services.
• Dr. Mark Borzi, Department of Communication Arts in the College of the Arts.
• Catherine Sara Bowers, Reference Services in the Odum Library.
• Evelyn Davis-Walker, Department of Art and Design in the College of the Arts.
• Dr. Mark McQuade, Department of Music in the College of the Arts.
The award of promotion was presented to 19 faculty members, including four tenure recipients.
Promotion is awarded to faculty members who demonstrate superior teaching; outstanding professional service to the university and/or the community; outstanding research, scholarship, creative activity, or academic achievement; and professional growth and development, university officials said.
Promotion to the rank of associate or full professor at a regional university such as VSU requires the earned doctorate or its equivalent in training, ability and/or experience.
VSU’s 2020 faculty promotion recipients are:
• Dr. Meagan Arrastía-Chisholm, Department of Human Services in the James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services, promoted to associate professor.
• Catherine Sara Bowers, Reference Services in the Odum Library, promoted to librarian associate professor.
• Edris Brannen, Department of Modern and Classical Languages in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, promoted to senior lecturer.
• Mariya Chakir, Department of Modern and Classical Languages in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, promoted to senior lecturer.
• Dennis Conway, Department of Communication Arts in the College of the Arts, promoted to professor.
• Evelyn Davis-Walker, Department of Art and Design in the College of the Arts, promoted to associate professor.
• Dr. Anne Greenfield, Department of English in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, promoted to professor.
• Dr. Thomas Hochschild Jr., Department of Sociology, Anthropology, and Criminal Justice in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, promoted to professor.
• Dr. E-Ling Hsiao, Department of Curriculum, Leadership, and Technology in the James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services, promoted to professor.
• Dr. Sean Lennon, Department of Initial Teacher Preparation and Service in the James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services, promoted to professor.
• Dr. Lavonna Lovern, Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, promoted to professor.
• Dr. Jia Lu, Department of Physics, Astronomy, Geosciences, and Engineering Studies in the College of Science and Mathematics, promoted to professor.
• Guifen Mao, Department of Mathematics in the College of Science and Mathematics, promoted to senior lecturer.
• Dr. Mark McQuade, Department of Music in the College of the Arts, promoted to associate professor.
• Dr. Kristin Pfeifer Yu, Department of Music in the College of the Arts, promoted to senior lecturer.
• Dr. Ron Stunda, Department of Accounting in the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration, promoted to professor.
• Steven Taylor, Department of Music in the College of the Arts, promoted to senior lecturer.
• Dr. Theodore Uyeno, Department of Biology, College of Science and Mathematics, promoted to professor.
• Dr. José Vélez-Marulanda, Department of Mathematics, College of Science and Mathematics, promoted to professor.
