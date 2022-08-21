VALDOSTA – Hundreds of Valdosta residents came together to hear live music, eat food and embody the spirit of camaraderie that Valdosta’s Unity Park is meant to personify.
The city held the park’s grand opening Saturday, complete with a kid’s zone, food trucks and bands Danny and the Jets, Mainstream, The Page Brothers Band, Rider, and The Motowners performing.
Located in Downtown Valdosta on the corner of Lee Street and Central Avenue, the $3 million project has been a two-year endeavor by Valdosta City Council proposed during the 2020 Strategic Initiatives Summit.
After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mayor Scott James Matheson said architecture students from the University of Georgia had sent three plans for the park to city engineers and visions for the park became a reality once Artesian Contracting got to work.
“So I put in a two-and-a-half year window from dream to reality, and hopefully now for the next 50-60 years, this park becomes the center of our universe,” the mayor said.
Brandie Dame, Downtown Valdosta Main Street director, who was also instrumental to the park’s development in its late stages, said she sees Unity Park Amphitheater as a great way to enhance downtown’s economic standings, leisure, entertainment and beautification.
“I am ever-thankful that city officials sought to invest in this project. I am confident it will prove to be a boom to downtown commerce and recreation as citizens and visitors find a welcome place to play and another reason to love their downtown,” she said.
“We’re wanting to expand downtown under the overpass and bring in more downtown living and also bring in more restaurants and retail. Downtown is an entertainment district, this adds to the entertainment district, and it’s going to be huge.”
Dame speculated the park would be booked and busy every Friday and Saturday night due to the sheer volume of requests she has received from bands, nonprofits and churches wishing to rent out the amphitheater. It made acts like The Page Brothers even more grateful for the opportunity to play at the park’s opening.
“We are super honored to be playing the grand opening. This is a big deal. It’s going to do great things for the City of Valdosta and give the people a beautiful environment for events,” band members said in a statement.
All of Valdosta City Council and most city staff attended the opening.
Mark Barber, city manager, said the project was all about turning a dis-repaired area into an area where the community can gather and become one.
“This area used to be all asphalt and had some dilapidated buildings. We were having some crime issues here in this building, so by circumstance, fortunately for the city, we were able to purchase this area and get rid of that and put some grass down,” he said.
“During the pandemic, I think we all realized people needed a lot more outdoor space and we began envisioning an amphitheater because we don’t have a lot of green space downtown. I think Unity Park is a perfect name where we can all come together, forget about our differences, enjoy our neighbors and just have fun.”
Council member Andy Gibbs said having a downtown park has been discussed since his tenure on City Council, adding he’s delighted it has finally come to fruition and excited to see what it will do for the community.
Attendees bobbed their heads to the live performances, others basked in the sun in lawn chairs, and parents and children alike soaked in the cool geyser blasts of the splash pad.
Lakeshia Sanford of Valdosta said she is grateful for another area in the city where she can relax and be outside.
“This is really nice. I love how they have a splash pad for the kids and the overall atmosphere is so nice. I kind of wish it was closed in, but for the summertime, it’s going to be great. I love it,” she said.
“It’s going to bring value to Valdosta, and I’m looking forward to having some more music concerts out here, for real.”
For more information on booking the amphitheater or Unity Park in general, contact Dame at bdame@valdostacity.com or (229) 259-3577.
