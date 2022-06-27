VALDOSTA – The Unity Park Amphitheater is nearing completion and city officials have set a date for its grand opening.
Located on the corner of Lee Street and Central Avenue, the development of Unity Park was an action item agreed upon at the 2020 Strategic Initiatives Summit, city officials said in a statement.
"Unity Park will bring more people to the downtown area and can be used for so many great events as well as make the Downtown area more vibrant and beautiful," City Manager Mark Barber said in a statement.
"Unity Park will be a place for the community to host various activities and events such as movie nights, concerts and food truck events in the future," city officials said.
City staff and the University of Georgia Civil and Environmental Engineering Department collaborated on the project during the fall of 2019 and winter of 2020 semesters.
Three senior students prepared a preliminary site design as part of their Capstone Project requirement for graduation. Final design amenities included a theater with storage, sidewalks, landscaping, a stormwater bio-retention pond, park benches and parking for food trucks.
The grand opening is scheduled for 4-10 p.m. Saturday, August 20 as a free, family-friendly event, officials said. Live bands, food trucks, a kid zone, a splash zone, etc., will be part of the opening.
For more information, contact Brandie Dame, Valdosta Main Street director, bdame@valdostacity.com or (229) 259-3577.
