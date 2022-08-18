VALDOSTA – Unity Park will get the chance to live up to its name Saturday, Aug. 20, when the community can gather for its grand opening.
Located on the corner of Lee Street and Central Avenue, the development of Unity Park was an action item agreed upon during the 2020 Strategic Initiatives Summit, and now it's finally come to fruition, city officials said.
Brandie Dame, Downtown Valdosta Main Street director, said the park is intended to attract residents and visitors to the downtown area and it will host events such as concerts, food truck days and movie nights as well as provide a space for people to relax and enjoy the camaraderie.
“Unity Park is the product of a long-term plan to cultivate a family-friendly, inviting, music and entertainment venue in the heart of Valdosta. As the plan comes to fruition on Saturday, I am ecstatic to gather with fellow citizens to commence what we envision will be a place of cohesion, fellowship and fun,” she said.
The grand opening will feature food trucks, kid zone and a splash zone, and the city has booked five live bands for entertainment: Danny and the Jets, Mainstream, The Page Brothers, Rider, and The Motowners.
Danny and the Jets expressed exhilaration over being the first band to perform at Unity Park.
“Danny and the Jets have deep roots of service and dedication to the City of Valdosta. Our band is comprised of hometown business owners, educators and retired military personnel, therefore, being selected as the very first band to perform on stage at Unity Park is more than an honor. We are thankful to Valdosta, ‘A City Without Limits,' for this exciting opportunity,” according to a band statement.
The grand opening will be held 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. For more information, contact Dame, Valdosta Main Street director, bdame@valdostacity.com or (229) 259-3577.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.