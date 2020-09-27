VALDOSTA — In fall of 1963, Drewnell Thomas and Robert Pierce Jr. paved the way for integration at what was then Valdosta State College.
Dr. Vince Miller, Valdosta State University vice president of student affairs, shared their stories during the university celebration of inclusion last week.
Both Thomas and Pierce were honor graduates of Valdosta’s Pinevale High School.
Thomas always knew college was her path, but was uncertain how she could pay for it. She was offered a full scholarship by the Negro Voter League for Valdosta and decided to make it her school.
Pierce was encouraged by his high school band director, Carter Marshall, to attend college.
Both planned their first-day outfits, with Thomas notably stating she wore an all-pink outfit with matching pink heels, as they planned to step foot onto a campus of more than 900 students.
The first day of class in 1963 was only three days after the Birmingham, Ala., church bombing that killed four young girls and injured several others.
Pierce was driven to his first day of classes by a local Black doctor and had a police escort. Upon his arrival, he learned a group of white parents from Americus had requested a court order preventing both him and Thomas from entering the school.
The order was denied and they began their college career.
Thomas graduated with a degree in sociology and Pierce a degree in biology. Thomas became a key influence in helping Valdosta State receive its university status and Pierce later worked within the Office for Civil Rights for the U.S. Department of Education.
Both volunteer for various organizations, including the African American Historical and Genealogical Society – New England Chapter.
By taking these first steps onto campus in 1963, Thomas and Pierce paved the way for students such as Nyla Williams, current president of VSU’s NAACP chapter.
Williams said she lives her life with purpose and intention, noting the bravery that Thomas and Pierce showed by being fearless in a fear-driven time.
“They created an untouchable legacy for those who came after them like me,” Williams said.
She said she has been able to obtain an education while past generations were denied an education, leading her to live a life with purpose and intention.
During VSU’s inclusion ceremony, Williams involved the crowd in her sentiments by having each turn to their neighbor and say, “I will hold you accountable,” as she spoke on the importance of holding “our brothers and sisters” accountable.
“Get out and mobilize your community,” Williams said. “Live with purpose. Act with purpose. Vote with purpose.”
The university summarized exactly what it means to be an inclusive campus with the following statement:
"Being an inclusive campus means everyone is valued here regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation or identity, age, education or disability. The commitment to being an inclusive campus requires difficult conversations, taking actions and ongoing collaboration, to unite faculty, staff, administrators and alumni in a promise of progress."
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.