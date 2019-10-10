United Way welcomes First Lady

VALDOSTA – Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp visited the Greater Valdosta United Way office.
Kemp toured the United Way headquarters and newly remodeled financial classroom and nonprofit meeting building on the premises, United Way representatives said.
During her visit, she spoke with representatives from UW partner agencies, Children’s Advocacy Center and The Haven. She spoke with Michael Smith, United Way executive director, and Meredith Brasher, senior assistant district attorney, Southern Judicial Circuit.
Kemp’s platform is "to combat human trafficking, promote the Georgia Grown initiative and promote animal adoption across Georgia," United Way representatives said.
“We were proud to host First Lady Kemp and have her support of the United Way’s efforts to mobilize caring people and businesses," Smith said. “Her platform aligns with Greater Valdosta United Way’s vision to better the lives of all of our community members.”
For more information on United Way programs or to make a donation, contact (229) 242-2208.
