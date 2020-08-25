United Way to kick off 2021 campaign

File Photo: Amanda M. Usher | The Valdosta Daily TimesRobin Plymale, United Way office manager, and Michael Smith, executive director, stand beside the Greater Valdosta United Way's chart showing it raised more than $750,000 for its 2019-20 campaign. The United Way raised its goal for Fiscal Year 2021 to $850,000. A kick-off campaign breakfast is scheduled for 7-9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at the YMCA gym, 2424 Gornto Road.