United Way to kick off 2021 campaign

VALDOSTA – The Greater Valdosta United Way is working to benefit its 20 agencies but needs help.
The United Way sponsors a campaign kick-off breakfast 7-9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at the YMCA gym, 2424 Gornto Road, for Fiscal Year 2021.
The campaign's goal is $850,000, Michael Smith, executive director, said. Funding will help organizations that serve needs such as homelessness, hunger, disability, caregiving and education.
"If the pandemic and economic closers do continue, some nonprofits, like small businesses, may close and will lay off staff," Smith said. "There will be more people in need and less places to service those needs and provide assistance and relief."
He said agency directors are attempting to adjust to changes caused by the pandemic, but the stress will keep building if the pandemic continues.
United Way nonprofits have faced canceled fundraisers, increased costs for personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, state budget cuts and an increased need from residents.
"This is affecting so many aspects of life: school, jobs, housing and health," Smith said. "We need community support and a public-private partnership to effectively distribute federal, state, local and private dollars to the areas and people that need help the most. This will take resources, relationships and reimagining to get the results we all want."
The kick-off breakfast, catered by Covington's Dining and Catering, is a free drop-in event for business owners and anyone desiring to support the campaign. Guests will get United Way swag, meet the United Way staff, pick up company campaign packets and meet the directors of the United Way's partner agencies.
Georgia Power co-sponsors the event with the United Way.
People can donate by using the United Way's text-to-give option. Text GVUW1954 to #44321.
Visit unitedwayvaldosta.org, or call (229) 242-2208, for more information.
