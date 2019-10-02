VALDOSTA – The Greater Valdosta United Way will offer a way to help the community better manage personal finances through a financial education partnership with CBC Bank.
CBC Bank has provided a multi-year financial commitment pledged to teaching financial literacy classes in United Way's new financial training facility.
The Greater Valdosta United Way recently moved into a 110-year-old house on Patterson Street and the mother-in-law suite behind the house has been converted into the training facility.
Aside from CBC Bank, other contributors include the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation, South Georgia Construction and Consulting, Lee Office Equipment, Mackey Lumber Company, Kindred Development, Traditions, Stateline Garage Doors and Specialties, Inc., High Definition Interior, LLC and the HomeBuilders Association of South Georgia.
United Way Executive Director Michael Smith said the classes will serve as a way to teach vital financial information such as why credit scores matter, building a resume, and how to make better financial choices.
“There are a lot of good people who work and have good jobs but don't know how to manage their money,” Smith said.
When not in use for financial classes, the facility will serve as a nonprofit meeting space.
“A lot of big nonprofits have plenty of space, but the smaller ones have trouble finding somewhere to meet,” Smith said. “We want to be good neighbors.”
Currently, the Greater Valdosta United Way is working out the full details for the classes but Smith said he hopes to have the first one ready for attendees in the coming months. For more information about upcoming events, follow the Greater Valdosta United Way's Facebook page or visit www.unitedwayvaldosta.org.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
