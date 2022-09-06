United Way sponsors 'Time Out For Bowling'

VALDOSTA – Greater Valdosta United Way will sponsor a “Time Out For Bowling” tournament, 2-5 p.m. Sept. 16, at Jac’s Bowling Lanes, 406 Connell Road.
The event benefits Alzheimer’s Caregiver Time Out, organizers said in a statement.
Lanes are available for sponsorship: $150 lane sponsorship or $150 for a team of five or $30 per person.
To register, call ACTO at (229) 245-9094; Ann Walker-Smith at (229 563-2435 or email: actovaldosta@live.com
