VALDOSTA — The Greater Valdosta United Way roared into the new year at the Patterson in downtown Valdosta.
The night was framed in true 20s style with attendees decked out in flapper dresses, headbands and fitted tuxes as the Ed Barr Band performed on stage.
“I want people to have fun,” said United Way Executive Director Michael Smith. “I want to make fundraising fun.”
Smith said he also wants to give people something to do because he hears people say, “There’s nothing to do here.”
He even partnered with Georgia Beer Company’s party on the same evening, allowing ticket buyers for one party to get into the other for $20.
Channeling the idea of a prom king and queen, candidates were selected to represent various agencies with votes taking place throughout the evening via text. Candidates included Brandi McCrary, Adrian Rivers, Olivia Wright, Anne Mcleod, Mary Clare Tarpley, Jessica Thornhill, Dan Deaver, Stan Crance, Zane Dees and Michael Smith.
Dan Deaver, who campaigned for the Boy Scouts and Camp Rock, and Brandi McCrary, who campaigned for the YMCA and Youth Impact Center were crowned king and queen. Both received trophies and will now serve as United Way ambassadors throughout 2020.
The organization said 100 % of the contestants’ proceeds will benefit the agencies funded through United Way.
Overall, the event raised over $30,000.
Event sponsors were Jessie’s, GUD Craft Coffee, Miller Hardware Company, Coleman Talley, Smitty’s, Wes Sewell Photography, Knight Appraisal Group and Johnson Distributing.
