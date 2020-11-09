VALDOSTA – Greater Valdosta United Way received 35,000 reusable white cotton face masks from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to distribute throughout Berrien, Brooks, Echols, Lanier and Lowndes counties in efforts to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The United Way office is giving the masks to school systems, colleges, nonprofits, churches, nursing homes, boards of election and local businesses in the agency's five-county area, United Way representatives said in a statement.
Greater Valdosta United Way representatives said Congressman Earl L. “Buddy” Carter connected them with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. For more information about receiving masks, contact the Greater Valdosta United Way office, (229) 242-2208.
