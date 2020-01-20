United Way reaches 80% of goal

VALDOSTA – The Greater Valdosta United Way’s 2020 annual campaign is in full swing.
The organization announced that 80% of the money has been raised to meet its goal of $750,000.
"We have been extremely fortunate to have corporate partners like SGMC," said Michael Smith, Greater Valdosta United Way executive director. "Their annual employee giving program has and will continue to make a difference in thousands of people’s lives in Valdosta-Lowndes County.”
"We are very proud of the Greater Valdosta United Way and the immeasurable impact they have on their 19 service agencies,” said Ronald E. Dean, SGMC chief executive officer. “I am also grateful for the commitment of our South Georgia Medical Center employees serving unmet community needs through their generous giving to the United Way.”
Smith said he wants to encourage the community to continue donating. Individual donors, corporate partners and volunteers are key to the United Way's success.
Businesses can set up payroll deduction or company matches for their employees to easily give to the United Way, he said. This makes it easy for individuals to donate monthly or have a company match the individual contribution to make a bigger impact.
Funds raised from the campaign will help support the CBC Bank financial assistance program and United Way’s human service programs that improve the lives of people in Lowndes, Berrien, Brooks, Echols and Lanier counties.
"We also work closely with our 19 nonprofit partner agencies to make sure that contributions are invested the smartest ways to impact the most people," according to United Way representatives.
For more information on GVUW programs or to make a donation, contact (229) 242-2208 or visit www.unitedwayvaldosta.org.
