United Way reaches campaign goal

VALDOSTA – Greater Valdosta United Way has reached its campaign goal of $1 million.
"It has been over a decade since Greater Valdosta United Way has achieved this campaign accomplishment," United Way representatives said in a statement. "We were able to realize this through donations from individual donors, community partners, grants and a significant donation from the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation, Inc. that put us over the top."
The Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation donates to several local nonprofits as well as the Greater Valdosta United Way.
"This achievement goes to show the caring and generous nature of our communities and we would like to say thank you," representatives said.
