United Way reaches campaign goal

Submitted Photo Michael Smith, executive director of Greater Valdosta United Way, Donnie Warren, executive director of the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation, and Greg Powell of Langdale Industries gather as the United Way reaches its $1 million goal.

VALDOSTA – Greater Valdosta United Way has reached its campaign goal of $1 million. 

"It has been over a decade since Greater Valdosta United Way has achieved this campaign accomplishment," United Way representatives said in a statement. "We were able to realize this through donations from individual donors, community partners, grants and a significant donation from the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation, Inc. that put us over the top." 

The Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation donates to several local nonprofits as well as the Greater Valdosta United Way. 

"This achievement goes to show the caring and generous nature of our communities and we would like to say thank you," representatives said.

React to this story:

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you