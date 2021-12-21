United Way presents community awards

VALDOSTA – Greater Valdosta United Way presented its community awards this month.
Darcy Gunter, director of Living Bridges Ministry, received the award for Director of the Year.
Franklin Richards, executive director of Second Harvest of South Georgia, accepted the award for Community Hero on behalf of Second Harvest of South Georgia.
Michelle Girtman, executive director of The Haven, accepted the award for Partner Agency of the Year on behalf of The Haven.
The awards were voted on by partner agency directors, the United Way staff and the United Way board. The agencies worked hard the past year helping thousands recover and heal, United Way representatives said in a statement.
"The GVUW is committed to supporting nonprofits in the human service sector and advocating for the needs of South Georgia," they added.
"Greater Valdosta United Way wants to convey the deep appreciation to all nonprofit organizations for the tireless efforts they have displayed over the past year in keeping our community fed, healthy and safe."
Representatives ask people to consider giving to the Greater Valdosta United Way or any of the partner agencies, adding they need volunteers along with financial support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.