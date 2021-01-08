VALDOSTA – Greater Valdosta United Way has presented its community awards.
The local nonprofit agency made donations to the awards recipients for their "outstanding hard work and dedication during this challenging year," United Way representatives said in a statement.
Frank Richards, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank, received the Director of the Year award. Second Harvest received the Partner Agency of the Year award and received a $500 donation from Greater Valdosta United Way.
South Georgia Medical Center was awarded the 2020 COVID Community Hero Award and a $500 donation was made to the South Georgia Medical Center Foundation.
The End of the Year Community Awards were voted on by the directors of the 20 partner agencies and the board of directors for Greater Valdosta United Way.
"Greater Valdosta United Way wants to convey the deep appreciation to both of these organizations for the tireless efforts they have displayed over the past year in keeping our community fed, healthy and safe," United Way representatives said.
