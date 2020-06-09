United Way offers aid through pandemic

VALDOSTA – With a mindset of being a “community united,” the Greater Valdosta United Way has been on a mission to assist agencies and residents in any possible way.
A nonprofit that has been visible in the community since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way is calling on others to join its efforts.
“It’s going to take every aspect of our community pulling together to help people in need, right now,” said Michael Smith, executive director.
Smith asks faith leaders, business owners, government officials and other nonprofits all band together to help the region through the pandemic’s impact.
He said while funding is limited for everyone at the moment, the dollars can be maximized if everyone works together with the money that’s available to them.
“We’ve been very blessed in Lowndes County and South Georgia to avoid so much of the virus issue, but the economic issue is real and is going to take time to get people back on their feet,” Smith said.
He foresees state budget cuts to be forthcoming and harmful to several local nonprofits. He said the need is higher than it has been in the past.
Nonprofits have also canceled fundraisers, another income source, due to COVID-19 concerns.
“There’s just a lot of vulnerable people that are in need right now and we have to come together as a community united,” he said.
Smith said he believes while it’s important to focus on small businesses and how they’re coping through the pandemic, he urges people to be attentive to community organizations.
“There’s going to be a lot of local nonprofits that are going to suffer and may not make it through this, too, so support your favorite small business,” he said.
“Support your favorite nonprofit. Give to your church that you attend. We’re just calling on everybody to get out and support and give with your time, talents or treasures however you can.”
The United Way benefits 20 agencies and has been assisting them throughout the pandemic.
Members of the United Way have helped Second Harvest of South Georgia load food boxes into cars during distributions and have helped the Living Bridges Ministry give meals to people.
The organization has provided additional funding to a few of its agency partners.
To further its efforts, the United Way offers disaster utility assistance to people who have either suffered job loss or have been faced with having to work shorter hours.
A utility assistance fund has been established for senior citizens who are 60 years old or older.
“We’re trying to help with the funds that we have,” Smith said. “ … I would just encourage people to reach out to their utility (companies) and communicate directly and try to get some relief and support.”
He added he’s noticed residents are months behind on their bills with significant amounts due.
Though the United Way has set up a food pantry downtown in partnership with local businesses, the organization has groceries and diapers available at its North Patterson Street office.
Smith said he’s seeking more businesses interested in partnering for other food pantry sites.
The United Way and Jimmy John’s are still teaming up for the FeedWith5 campaign to feed frontline workers.
The United Way collects donations of at least $5 for buying meals from one of the five participating restaurants: Jimmy John’s, Relish, Just Love Coffee Cafe, Big Nick’s on Baytree and Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering.
The meals are delivered to feed nonprofit staff, first-responders and health care employees at no cost to them.
The local fire department, the National Guard, The Haven and physicians are some of the recipients of the FeedWith5 campaign.
United Way sponsors have included Publix, South Georgia Medical Center, Georgia Power, Synovus Bank, Langdale Industries, Coleman Talley and Miller Hardware.
The annual Day of Caring is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 28 but may change due to the pandemic, Smith said.
Visit unitedwayvaldosta.org for help with utilities, groceries and other assistance programs.
