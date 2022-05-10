VALDOSTA – The Greater Valdosta United Way partnered with Moody Air Force Base for a multi-county Day of Caring.
The day started with a kickoff at the Miracle League field at Freedom Park at 7 a.m. with coffee, donuts and snacks. The project included 250 Moody airmen and United Way volunteers working together at different nonprofits in Valdosta, including the Boys & Girls Club, The Haven and The Salvation Army.
Michael Smith, United Way president and chief executive officer, said the event is a first of its kind for Moody and the organization is honored to have airmen helping.
“Moody always participates in our Day of Caring and works so hard for nonprofits. We love it when Moody works with us. Their professionalism, skill and effort always makes a difference. It's always great because a lot of the airmen are not from here and we learn so much from them,” Smith said.
The Day of Caring includes 19 different programs and has expanded beyond United Way’s partner agencies. Smith noted the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the amount of volunteers for the growing needs of the community.
“Staffing and volunteers have been so hard to come by since COVID. The Day of Caring is a great way for volunteers to connect with local nonprofits and see the locations and learn the mission of these important agencies. We had a good turn out today, especially working with Moody, but the needs are even greater, and we’re always going to need more people,” he said.
The next Day of Caring will be dedicated to local business and is set for October.
Greater Valdosta United Way covers 10 counties and works with various nonprofits to advocate for the residents of South Georgia.
