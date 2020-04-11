VALDOSTA – A new initiative will provide funding for restaurants while offering meals to health care workers and local agencies.
FeedWith5 is a twofold partnership between Jimmy John’s Valdosta and Greater Valdosta United Way that will allow purchasing of food items via a text-to-give method.
The United Way is collecting donations of at least $5 that will go toward buying meals from one of the five participating restaurants: Jimmy John’s, Relish, Just Love Coffee Cafe, Big Nick’s on Baytree and Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering.
The meals will be delivered to feed nonprofit staff and health care employees at no cost to them.
Brandi Shinkle, owner of Jimmy John’s, conceived the concept to help restaurants that may have lost sales due to the novel coronavirus while showing appreciation to people serving the community, she said.
The idea came to her after she was contacted by a business owner interested in purchasing meals for a local ministry while supporting her restaurant.
“It’s a really great way to help the economy of the community and the people who are in need of food,” Shinkle said. “It just seemed like this perfect fit.”
The loss of revenue for the eating establishments are due to school closures, people not eating out as much or not going to work, she said, adding a “cash flow” is needed so bills can continue to be paid.
Michael Smith, United Way executive director, said the initiative is a thank you from the community to people who are on the front line of the pandemic helping residents.
“It gives them a break so they don’t have to worry about taking care of a lunch,” he said. “So far, it’s really seeming like a good relationship and a good idea.”
He added the text-to-give is an easy way to social distance while supporting the community.
Shinkle shares his thought of the donation being a display of gratitude.
“It’s showing them that we know they’re there, we recognize what they’re doing and we are very thankful and appreciative of what they’re doing,” she said.
Donors will have their names entered into a drawing to win $10 gift cards from the five participating restaurants.
Text FEEDWITH5 to #44321 to donate to the cause.
Checks are payable to Greater Valdosta United Way; note Feed5 in the memo. Checks can also be sent to 1609 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, Ga. 31602.
Separate from FeedWith5, Jimmy John’s offers $5 boxes to health care workers that include sandwiches, chips and cookies.
Call the United Way, (229) 242-2208, for more information about FeedWith5.
