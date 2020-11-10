VALDOSTA – Greater Valdosta United Way held its Day of Caring recently.
A hundred volunteers donated their time and talents to complete projects for nine nonprofit agencies, United Way representatives said in a statement.
Projects included painting, landscaping, pressure washing, organizing and building projects. Volunteers came from Coleman Talley, Moody Air Force Base, Wiregrass Technical College, Langdale Industries, Wild Adventures, Leadership Lowndes, South Georgia Medical Center, Miller Hardware, Commercial Banking Company, Publix and Citizens Community Bank.
"The Greater Valdosta United Way appreciates the support of the communities and asks for their continued support to help us reach our campaign goal of $850,000 this year," representatives said.
For more information on how to get involved with the United Way and its agencies, contact (229) 242-2208 or visit www.unitedwayvaldosta.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.