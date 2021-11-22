VALDOSTA – The Greater Valdosta United Way held its Sixth Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.
"The tournament was a great success and all profits raised from this tournament went towards the 2022 United Way campaign," United Way representatives said in a statement.
"We would like to thank Kinderlou Forest Golf Club for hosting our tournament at their location. We would also like to express our appreciation to our tournament sponsors Packaging Corporation of America, Publix, Prince Automotive Group, South Georgia Medical Center, the Herndon Company, Rainwater Conference Center, Valdosta Veterinarian Associates, Valenti Rackley & Associates, Steel’s Jewelry, Jason Dove Realty, Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta, Jimmy Chappell, Inc., and Dixon Golf. A huge thank you also goes out to all those that volunteered and those who participated in the tournament."
The Greater Valdosta United Way serves the residents of Berrien, Brooks, Echols, Lanier and Lowndes counties.
For additional information, visit unitedwayvaldosta.org, call (229) 242-2208, or visit us on Facebook and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.