VALDOSTA – The Greater Valdosta United Way is taking a swing at gaining support for its 20 partner agencies.
The United Way sponsors the Fifth Annual Charity Golf Tournament 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.
The shotgun start is 12:30 p.m. with refreshments and a reception following the tournament, which is a four-player scramble.
Michael Smith, United Way executive director, said all of the event proceeds benefit the organization’s current financial campaign and will go toward allocations for the nonprofits it serves.
“We still feel the need for awareness, and golf is a safer social distanced sport,” he said. “It is good to get donors out and around the agency directors to connect and learn about the campaign and the mission of the agencies.”
Smith said the United Way continues to raise and distribute disaster funds to nonprofits and individuals for utility assistance.
“There are a lot of needs in the community and people are tough but tired,” he said.
Forty fundraisers for United Way nonprofits were canceled or lacked performance in the past seven months, Smith said.
Entry into the golf tournament is $400 for four-player teams. The cost includes green fees, a cart, goodie bags, lunch and the reception.
Awards will be given to first-, second- and third-place teams, the player who’s closest to the pin and the player with the longest drive. A prize for the first hole in one and raffle prizes will also be given.
South Georgia Medical Center is the title sponsor. Bassford Packaging and Hargray Communications are also sponsors.
Call Melissa Register at (229) 242-2208, or email mregister@unitedwayvaldosta.org, to sponsor or register a team.
Other ways to give to the United Way are by texting GVUW2020 to 44321 and by completing payroll forms by Dec. 15 to donate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.