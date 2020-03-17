VALDOSTA – Greater Valdosta United Way held a dedication ceremony for its Community Center building, 1609 N. Patterson St.
The new Brantley & Barbara Jenkins Community Center has been renovated to be a teaching space for financial education classes as well as a meeting place for local nonprofits to use at no cost to them, United Way representatives said.
The Jenkinses have been long-time supporters of the community and Greater Valdosta United Way, representatives said.
"They have been married for 54 years and have had a wonderful life together," United Way representatives said. "They have lived a modest lifestyle and they both love traveling, collecting antiques and dancing.
"Dr. and Mrs. Jenkins are one of the two couples who formed the Valdosta Tea Dance Club in 1995 and invited other couples who shared their love of dancing and dining and it is still going strong today."
Dr. Jenkins is from Augusta. He taught physics at Valdosta State University from 1968-84, and now serves as honorary campaign chair.
Mrs. Jenkins is from Columbus and taught school there for six years.
"Mrs. Jenkins is also a talented artist and even drew pictures for a cook book that was sold to help raise funds for the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta," United Way representatives said. "When asked why she does something, she simply replies 'Why not?'"
Dr. and Mrs. Jenkins have spent the majority of their life together here in Valdosta.
While they support Valdosta State University, South Georgia Medical Center, Boys Scouts, the Garden Center, the arts center and their church, the Greater Valdosta United Way has always been one of their favorite charities, United Way representatives said.
"They realize giving to United Way helps more than just United Way; it helps all the agencies that United Way supports. Due to their generous contribution, Greater Valdosta United Way was able to meet and surpass this year’s campaign goal of $750,000."
