VALDOSTA – The Greater Valdosta United Way is seeking to connect with businesses at its annual breakfast next month, a step toward reaching its $1 million fundraising goal.
The organization is sponsoring a breakfast 7-9 a.m., Sept. 10, at the Valdosta-Lowndes County Family YMCA, 2424 Gornto Road.
Michael Smith, executive director, said the United Way encourages companies to attend the breakfast to get informational packets, learn about hosting a workplace campaign and connect with the United Way and directors from its partner agencies.
That morning, Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson will broadcast his radio show from in front of the YMCA, speaking with agencies, Smith said.
The United Way is an organization that provides aid to several nonprofits throughout Lowndes County.
According to documentation provided by Smith, funding is distributed monthly to the United Way's partner agencies.
In 2020, more than $850,000 was raised through the United Way's annual campaign, according to the organization.
"Last year, we were able to distribute over 50,000 masks and created eight food pantry boxes. Through our disaster assistance, we are able to assist families with utility assistance and food. We now have a mental health grant that allows us to assist with mental health awareness and training for first responders and partner agency staff," according to a United Way statement.
More information: (229) 242-2208, 1609 N. Patterson St., and unitedwayvaldosta.org.
