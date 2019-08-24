VALDOSTA – All across town Saturday, members of the Valdosta Junior Service League banded together for a good cause.
The league partnered with Greater Valdosta United Way for the Day of Caring. Saturday was also the league’s annual Community Day.
“On Community Day, we actually get out in the community and people see us and we’re interacting with people in the community hands-on so that’s a good thing,” said Roxy Corbett, league board member.
More than 130 women of the service league volunteered at United Way partner agencies such as Second Harvest of South Georgia, Options Now and Hungry at Home.
Other sites were the Lowndes Advocacy Resource Center, the Hospice of South Georgia and the Langdale Hospice House, Jacob’s Ladder Therapeutic Riding Center, the Miracle League field and The Haven.
Corbett, along with 13 other women, helped paint a three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence for first-time homeowner Homer Sturgis, a client of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity.
“It’s a really big thing when you can work together and sweat together and be together for the good of the community,” she said. "It makes us a stronger organization.”
Volunteering with Habitat provides satisfaction for Corbett, who spent much time with the agency during her college years.
“I get a lot from working with Habitat,” she said. “I like that you get to meet the people who are going to be enjoying the home and I like that it gives directly back to our community immediately.”
The kickoff for the Day of Caring was Friday, Aug. 23, at the historic Lowndes County Courthouse downtown.
In attendance was the entire Ferrier family: Molly Ferrier, Habitat executive director, her husband, James Ferrier, and their 1-year-old daughter, Lucy Ferrier.
“It was a whole little family event,” Molly Ferrier said. “She (Lucy) loved all the people and seeing everything and I’m really excited to start introducing her to a life of service.”
As part of Day of Caring, Habitat received assistance from the City of Valdosta engineering department Friday with constructing walls for a new home.
She said having the United Way support Habitat is amazing.
“We can’t do it without the volunteers and having the volunteers come out like this these past two days has helped us tremendously,” she said.
Not too far away from the Habitat site Saturday, other members of the Valdosta Junior Service League painted the Kid’s Cafe of the Boys and Girls Club David S. Waller unit.
For the third year, the league has created a wall design and has volunteered for the club, said Callie Shaw, league house manager.
“We love the impact that it (the BGC) has on the community and we know that it is a great place for kids to come and we want to make sure it’s fun and clean and special for them,” she said.
The Day of Caring allows several organizations to unite for community impact in a matter of hours, Shaw said.
“We’re able to impact a lot of people in that short amount of time,” she said.
An after-party was held Saturday at Georgia Beer Company for volunteers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.