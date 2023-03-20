VALDOSTA — The unemployment rate for metro Valdosta rose in the first month of 2023.
The city’s jobless rate was 3.7% in January, an increase of seven-tenths of a percent, according to a Georgia Department of Labor statement.
The labor force increased in Valdosta in January by 502 and ended the month with 62,759. That number went down by 935 when compared to January 2022, according to the statement.
Valdosta finished the month with 60,461 employed residents, an increase of 59 from December to January and up by 970 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Metro Valdosta — made up of Lowndes, Lanier, Brooks and Echols counties — ended January with 56,500 jobs, down by 400 from December to January and up by 900 when compared to this time last year, the labor department said.
The number of unemployment claims rose by 113% in Valdosta in January. When compared to last January, claims were up by about 63%, according to the statement.
“Despite a nationwide pandemic and challenging economic times, continued investments in Georgia’s labor force and thriving business community have kept our economy strong,” State Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.