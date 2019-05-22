VALDOSTA — Aerial trapeze, tight-wire walks and acrobats will all be happening this weekend at Wild Adventures Theme Park.
The Big Top Circus featuring the Amazing Anastasinis Circus set up its tent and seats at the amusement park Wednesday in preparation for the Saturday and Sunday, May 25, 26, shows.
Giovanni Anastasini is the owner of the circus and an eighth-generation circus performer. He will be ringmaster for the show.
The Anastasini family has been in the circus business since the late 1800s, he said.
"In those days, the shows used to be done in the street," Anastasini said. "They were mostly street performers back then."
The circus has performed at Wild Adventures before but Anastasini said this is a completely new show with new acts.
There will be no animals involved in the show, and it will be free for anyone with an admission ticket.
Memorial Day weekend marks the start of summer at Wild Adventures Theme Park, and the park is offering free military admission, park officials said.
It is also opening Splash Island Waterpark daily and giving one more chance for parents to activate a pre-K free kid’s season pass for 3- to 5-year-olds, said Adam Floyd, marketing communications and public relations manager.
“The Amazing Anastasinis have been thrilling audiences since 1877 with acrobatic and daring feats,” Floyd said. “We hope parents of young children will take advantage of our pre-K free kid’s season pass, so their little ones don’t miss out on these incredible performances.”
Throughout Memorial Day Weekend, May 25-27, Wild Adventures will offer free admission for active and retired military with a valid military ID or DD-214 form. Guests who accompany military personnel will receive $10 off the purchase of a single-day ticket.
“We are also looking forward to helping families cool off all summer,” Floyd said.
Starting Saturday, May 25, Splash Island Waterpark will be open daily through Aug. 4.
In 2018, Splash Island Waterpark was named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report and features 15 attractions, including the Ohana Bay toddler waterpark.
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
