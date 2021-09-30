Ultrasound machine donated

Submitted PhotoOptions Now, A Life Choice Clinic, in Valdosta, donated a Esaote ultrasound machine to Southeast Georgia Women’s Center in Waycross. Options Now receives updated machines through grants and donates the oldest ones to other pregnancy clinics in need. The Esaote machine is the fourth one to be donated since 2006. Pictured are Staci Lucas, executive director for Southeast Georgia Women’s Center and board members Barbara Smith, Patty Carter, Debborah Tippins, Susan Hilton and Yvonne Davis. Becky Deas, executive director for Options Now and staff members Vikki Oliver, Rochell Stogin, Tammie Glasscock, Betsy Davis, Meg Booth, Donna Ross, Maryann Melli, Marsha Metzger, Bill Marsh, Suzanne Coker and Tammy Hauser. ON staff not pictured: Brittany Cummings, Dena Ruiz, Carol Hendricks, Jenny Garcia, Lorraine James, Michaela Love, Nancy Sult, Nikki Stewart.