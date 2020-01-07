VALDOSTA – Beginning Thursday, Jan. 9, Southland Contractors will be constructing sidewalk, curb and drainage pipes on the east side of Ulmer Avenue.
The work will take place between Old Statenville and Griffin Avenue, city officials said.
The northbound lane will be closed while the construction is underway.
City officials encourage northbound traffic to use Paine Avenue or Devine Street as alternatives. The southbound traffic will continue as normal.
The contract length is 150 days. Start date could vary depending on weather conditions.
City officials urge motorists to adhere to the warnings and signs.
Any questions, contact the City of Valdosta engineering department, (229) 259-3530.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.