U.S. Press donates 'Takeout' signs for restaurants

VALDOSTA – As the community continues to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19, a printer wants to lend a helping hand to local restaurants working to keep Lowndes County residents employed and fed.
U.S. Press has printed yard signs that display the message “Open for Takeout” and is donating one free sign to any locally owned restaurant in Lowndes County, while supplies last, company representatives said in a statement.
“Most small businesses have suffered greatly during this crisis," said Kent Buescher, U.S. Press owner and president. "At the top of that list would be restaurants, who have been forced to close their dining rooms. It’s our hope that providing these signs will help them communicate to customers they are open and ready to serve. We encourage everyone to support our local businesses as much as possible.”
U.S. Press is a commercial printing company that has been based in Valdosta, Georgia since 1981. The company serves thousands of small, mid-size and large businesses and organizations located across the country with printed marketing and communications materials, company officials said.
Restaurant owners can call U.S. Press, (229) 244-5634.
