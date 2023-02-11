LAKE PARK — A major road through Lowndes and Echols counties has been closed due to water over the roadway.
U.S. 41 has been closed at the eastern edge of Lake Park due to flooding from heavy weekend rain and won’t be reopened until the water recedes, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation statement.
The location is historically prone to flooding closures.
Southbound traffic on U.S. 41 will be detoured onto Ga. 376 at Lake Park, heading east to the intersection with Ga. 135, then turning right on Ga. 135 for travel to Florida, continuing on SR141 to Jennings, Fla., with the detour ending at the intersection of U.S. 41 and SR7.
Northbound traffic from Florida will be detoured with a right turn onto Fla. Route 141 in Jennings, heading east and continuing onto Ga. 135 to the intersection with Ga. 376, followed by a left turn onto Ga. 375 and on to Lake Park, with the detour ending at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Ga. 7.
