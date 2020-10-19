Two Valdosta men face drug charges

VALDOSTA — Two Lowndes County men were arrested on drug charges Saturday, according to Valdosta police.
At about 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road on a report of a two-car accident, said a statement from the Valdosta Police Department.
While investigating, a witness told police one driver went to his car several times, removing items and placing them in a vehicle parked nearby, the statement said.
Officers saw the driver take an item from his vehicle and place it in the same car as the witness had described, police said.
Officers approached the car while the driver was leaning inside speaking with a person, the statement said.
Officers claimed to smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle; both the driver from the wreck and the person in the car where items had been taken were detained and the vehicle was searched, the statement said.
During the search, 1,817.25 grams of marijuana were found, along with a handgun and three scales commonly used in the sale and distribution of narcotics, according to police. The estimated street value of the marijuana is $36,345, police said.
Tobias Ryan, 23, and Jalen Lewis, 23, both of Valdosta, were taken to Lowndes County Jail on felony charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, possession of drugs within 1,000 feet of a school zone and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said.
“These officers did a fantastic job investigating this case, which prevented these drugs from being put on the streets of Valdosta,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
