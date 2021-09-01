VALDOSTA — Two Valdosta men face drug charges following a search Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a house on Sheridan Place, according to a sheriff’s office statement. Information from the public indicated drug sales were taking place there, the statement said.
Both suspects initially denied occupying the house, and a woman who later arrived at the home said she was a tenant, the sheriff’s office said. She later recanted after speaking with the suspects by telephone, the statement said.
Investigators recovered a stolen Taurus 9mm handgun, related to a theft out of Hahira in 2019, the sheriff’s office said.
A 31-year-old Valdosta man is charged with trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, while a 36-year-old Valdosta man is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, jail booking reports show.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
