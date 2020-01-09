Two Valdosta men arrested

VALDOSTA — An attempt to serve a warrant Wednesday resulted in two arrests, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
At about 9:05 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Shealy Place to serve an arrest warrant, the statement said. Officers made contact with a teenager in the home, police said.
When officers had him stand up, they saw a handgun; while detaining him, officers found another handgun within his immediate presence, according to the statement. He also had a digital scale commonly used in the sale of narcotics, along with marijuana that was packaged in a manner consistent with narcotics sales, police said.
Officers also made contact with a woman at the residence and found she had an active arrest warrant, police said. The woman resisted arrest, according to the statement.
Both people were transported to the Lowndes County Jail, police said.
According to the statement, Nate McBean, 17, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related equipment, two counts possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and two counts possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18, while Lea Cash, 44, is charged with obstruction of a law-enforcement officer, according to the police statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
