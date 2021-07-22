Two Valdosta firefighters remain in hospital

VALDOSTA — Two firefighters remained hospitalized Thursday following a July 12 accident that left four city employees injured, according to a City of Valdosta statement.
Three firefighters and a police officer were struck by a falling power pole and sent to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment. One firefighter had to have his leg amputated below the knee, Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said. The other injured personnel were discharged from the hospital and sent home, the statement said.
Police and firefighters responded to a call about a power line down on Madison Highway near the intersection with Dampier Street. The accident took place after a heavy thunderstorm had passed through the city.
“We had vehicles that were being directed to drive through the area,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a July 13 press conference. “Unfortunately, as they were driving through, a semi picked up one of the wires and pulled it, and when they pulled it, the power pole broke, which caused the power pole to break in half and shoot across the road.”
After all four city employees were struck by the wire and pole they were dragged about 43 feet, a Georgia State Patrol report states.
No charges have been filed in the incident, the report states.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
