CAIRO — Two individuals were selected Monday evening to serve on the Rodenberry Memorial Library Board of Trustees, but not without protest from Mayor Booker Gainor.
Retired school librarian Fran McCaskill will serve a three-year term set to expire in 2022, while 39-year-old Grady County Board of Education employee Nicole LaMoute's shortened two-year term will expire in 2021. Both individuals were selected to the board of trustees by the Cairo City Council.
Gainor noted that outgoing library board chairman Thomas Lehman had stated that part of the objective of a recent expansion in the size of the board of trustees was to diversify the group in terms of age, race and gender. Specifically, Gainor said there should be a millennial on the library board, suggesting both himself and Grady County Joint Development Authority executive director Julian Brown.
"That way we would have a diverse council that meets all generations as we move forward," he said.
Council member DeMario Byrden voted no for McCaskill, 70, but was the only opposition vote on her appointment.
Gainor had previously expressed interest in serving on the library board.
The two terms, which will both begin in January, were open due to the library board succeeding this year in expanding its size for the first time in 75 years. The new board will have seven members rather than three, and trustees' terms have been shortened from five years to three.
Under the new agreement, two trustees each are selected by the city council, Grady County Board of Commissioners, and Grady County Board of Education. An additional at-large member is selected by the trustees themselves.
Commissioners voted to select their next representative for the library board last week. LaFaye Copeland will fill the position previously held by the late T.D. David.
School board members selected Kevin Ross as their representative on the library board on Tuesday night. Ross, a financial advisor with Ross Financial Services in Cairo, will serve a truncated one-year term that will expire at the end of 2020.
Lehman, whose library board seat will be inherited by McCaskill, was present at Monday night's council meeting in his capacity as city attorney.
