VALDOSTA – First-responders live a life on the frontline as problem-solvers and safe-guards.
Beyond the uniform, they're husbands and wives.
The final installment of Spouses On-Call details the lives of two couples who are paramedics for South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Medical Services.
Matt and Kristi McKennon
With a heavy workload between them, the McKennons do not receive the opportunity to spend much time with one another.
The two met in 2004 in Denver, Colo., where Matt McKennon trained Kristi McKennon to enter into Emergency Medical Services.
They began dating in 2016 and married on June 16, 2017. They have six children.
With at least three decades of experience between them, they share a common goal of striving to help the community though they became paramedics for their own reasons.
How do you juggle work shifts and having a family?
Matt McKennon: “I work two jobs full time, so I work here and Brooks County (Fire Department) full-time. I go (to work) for 48 hours, and then, I’m off for 24 and then that just repeats. Then, Kristi is technically part-time but works full-time hours on the shift I don’t work. As far as spending time, we (get it) where we can. We take what we can get … We’re very seldom together.”
With six children and full-time jobs, you never get any time together?
Kristi McKennon: “Technically ... out of a three-week time span, we have two days.”
How do you deal with not seeing each other as much?
Kristi McKennon: “We visit each other at work.”
Matt McKennon: “Yeah, we do. We’ll pop in on each other at work when we can. You don’t want to get in the way of the others working, but we just do it.”
What are some challenges that you two have both being in EMS?
Both: “Scheduling.”
Matt McKennon: “We can’t work on the same shift, which for us that’s not a problem anyway. … While we have six kids, we only have two at the house.”
Kristi McKennon: “And the two at the house are not old enough to be left alone for an hour or two.”
Do you celebrate anniversaries?
Kristi McKennon: “We celebrate our wedding anniversary a month late because of the scheduling issue with the kids. … We normally take an anniversary trip that month at some point.”
Matt McKennon: “We’ll take a week or so off and go do something.”
Do you miss birthdays a lot together?
Kristi McKennon: “You miss birthdays and holidays in this profession in general. That’s just what you sign up for."
What about other special occasions?
Kristi McKennon: “All of the kids are well aware that Christmas is celebrated whatever day we decide and that Santa gets an extra note to let him know when Christmas is going to be at our house. They’re totally used to Thanksgiving being on a random Tuesday."
Matt McKennon: "This year, Thanksgiving will be on a Wednesday because I work Thanksgiving Day. I work all of the holidays this year, actually."
What makes you the proudest to be married to someone in EMS?
Matt McKennon: “She’s out there helping the community. It’s something I understand. I get.”
I hear that you all get in some pretty dangerous situations in EMS, such as responding on the interstate. Have you ever had a moment when you’re the most worried about one another?
Both: “No.”
Matt McKennon: “It’s part of what we do. I know she knows what she’s doing so she’s not going to put herself in a dangerous situation on purpose. We have a lot of support around us when we’re on scenes to hopefully not get hit or get injured.”
What keeps you from worrying, Kristi?
Kristi McKennon: “I think experience more than anything. We’ve both done this for so long, we know what to look for. … To pull up to a house here to get somebody, to me, is more dangerous than being on the side of an interstate because we don’t have anyone else with us a lot of the time. It’s just us, me and my partner.”
How do you trust that one another is going to return home safely?
Matt McKennon: “If you spent your time worrying about it, especially with as much as we work, you’d just worry yourself to death. You couldn’t be married to somebody in this profession. ... There’s times when I won’t hear from her for 12, 15, 24 hours because (she's) so busy."
When you don’t hear from each other for 24 hours, do you send a “Hey, are you OK” text?
Both: “No.”
Matt McKennon: “We know, especially with my shift here, if something were to happen, she’d know about it before I hit the hospital. Our captain is an amazing guy and he’d let her know. … Our people here have our backs.”
What support do you provide to your spouse, Kristi?
Kristi McKennon: “I feed him.”
Matt McKennon: “If it wasn’t for her, I couldn’t work like I do. She makes sure I have food. She makes sure that the laundry’s done and I have things to wear. I don’t have to worry about anything but going to work and getting my stuff together. ... If it wasn’t for her, I couldn’t do the two jobs because I just wouldn’t have time to get clothes dry.”
Matt, how do you support her?
Matt McKennon: “I don’t get in her way. She runs the house. … I do whatever I can."
Justin and Dana Purvis
The famed franchise “Star Wars” bonded the Purvises.
When they first met a few years ago – when Dana Purvis was training to get into Emergency Medical Services – it was a “Star Wars” reference that first attracted her to her husband.
She’d asked him about his birthday to which he responded that it’s on May 4.
“I was like oh, May the Fourth be with you,” Dana Purvis said.
It was at that moment that Justin Purvis knew he liked her, his wife said.
They got married Aug. 18, 2018, and have two children.
Justin Purvis has been with SGMC EMS for eight years and Dana Purvis has been with SGMC EMS for four years.
How do you juggle work shifts and having a family?
Dana Purvis: “We work two different shifts. … I work C-shift and he works A-shift, so every third day we’re together. So, every third day the kids have two parents, but in between that, they always have at least one parent with them. … I have a color-coded schedule to say this is where Mom’s at, this is where Justin’s at.”
Justin Purvis: “I have a part-time where I work 12 (hours) here or there. … It was at one point in time, we both had two jobs.”
How do you do every third day shifts?
Dana Purvis: “We do 24 on, 48 off, is how our shifts go for full-time. So, he’ll work 24 hours on C-shift and then I’ll go in for 24 hours on A-shift, and then on B-shift, we’re both off for 24 hours. … To get the kids on the bus, we rely on my family that we live around. … We just work it out to where the kids have a parent every day.”
How do yo squeeze in family time?
Dana Purvis: “We carefully schedule everything. … We’ll come to the station and see each other. … We get to see each other on shift if we’re not on a call.”
How often is family time interrupted due to a work emergency?
Dana Purvis: "We’re fully staffed now. Beforehand, when we weren’t fully staffed, you may have gotten a call. (Though SGMC EMS is fully-staffed, staff may receive calls on their off-days during storm season to work). At that time, it’s kind of like a rock, paper, scissors to see which one wants to go in because someone has to stay with the kids during that. We both don't go in. That’s just a rule that I have for myself.”
What are some challenges you face being married to someone in EMS?
Justin Purvis: “We’re all stubborn and bossy. We’re used to being in charge in the back of the truck. When it’s your call, you’re calling the shots. (Also,) scheduling conflicts.”
Are there any worries in EMS between spouses?
Justin Purvis: “Tons. I mean our jobs are not safe. We try to make it as safe as possible, but we go to a lot of psych patients, suicidal patients, homicidal patients.”
Dana Purvis: "They’ll have a stage, which is we kind of hang back until fire, or typically it’s the police officers, (that) go in and deem that it’s safe for everybody. … You go from being in a hot zone to a cooler zone. … It can go from a safe scene to an unsafe scene real quick.”
As a husband, Justin, are you ever worried about her when she’s on duty and you’re not?
Justin Purvis: “Well, I always care and I don’t want anything bad to happen to her but I know she can take care of herself and she has a good partner usually. I mean, there’s always that (thought) in the back of your mind that something could happen.”
Recall a moment when you were the most worried.
Dana Purvis: “I remember when we first start dating and they had that big hurricane and a tornado in Adel. … (He) actually had to go into work early because they almost exhausted all of our trucks down here to respond to the tornado in Adel. So (he) had to leave me early, and I remember that kind of worried me because it was a tornado. He was potentially going into bad weather, which I ended up coming into later on. … Even though, it hit earlier in the morning, it had just started getting covered on the news; so, by that time, I’m like freaking out because all I thought was there’s tornadoes and he’s going into a tornado. … I remember when I called (him), I just felt so relieved to hear (his) voice.”
So, how did you get through it before you knew he was OK?
Dana Purvis: “You just kind of have to remind yourself that no situation’s perfect ... and you just kind of have trust in their training and trust in other people such as fire and police and EMA (Emergency Management Agency) and dispatchers. Everybody has each other's backs and everybody’s looking out for each other’s best interest. So, if it’s not safe, obviously you’re going to go into it but everybody’s trying to keep everybody the most safe.”
What support do you provide to your spouse?
Dana Purvis: "Give him space when he’s had a bad day. … Just being a listening ear and not judging each other for how (we) feel and just trying to be supportive.”
What other information would you like to provide?
Dana Purvis: “I think I’m pretty lucky to find somebody at work.”
Justin Purvis: “You are.” (He smiles and she laughs).
