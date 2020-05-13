ADEL — Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Cook County, according to state health officials.
One was an 84-year-old hospitalized male, according to the South Health District’s website. It was unknown if he had underlying medical issues.
The other was a 78-year-old hospitalized male who did have other medical issues, according to the health department.
Cook County’s first pandemic-related death was reported April 16: a 77-year-old hospitalized woman with underlying health issues, according to the health district.
As of Tuesday, Cook County had three COVID-19 fatalities, 32 confirmed cases and seven in the hospital, according to the Georgia Department of Community Health.
