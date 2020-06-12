VALDOSTA — Two additional deaths in Brooks County have been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to health department records.
The deaths were both reported Friday, according to the South Health District’s website.
Both were hospitalized men with underlying health conditions; one was 88 and the other was 76, the website shows.
Brooks County’s total pandemic death toll stands at 10, according to the South Health District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.