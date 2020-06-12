c4
File ar

VALDOSTA — Two additional deaths in Brooks County have been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to health department records.

The deaths were both reported Friday, according to the South Health District’s website.

Both were hospitalized men with underlying health conditions; one was 88 and the other was 76, the website shows.

Brooks County’s total pandemic death toll stands at 10, according to the South Health District.

React to this story:

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you