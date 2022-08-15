Two more COVID-19 deaths at SGMC

VALDOSTA — The number of patients with COVID-19 is slowly rising at South Georgia Medical Center, with more deaths reported.
The hospital reported 36 hospitalized coronavirus patients Monday, up two from seven days earlier, according to an SGMC statement.
There were two COVID-19 deaths at the hospital during that time, the statement said.
SGMC has seen a total of 542 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began, the hospital’s website shows.
About 3,445 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the facility over the last two years, statistics show.
Lowndes County has seen 16,907 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, along with 288 confirmed deaths, according to th Georgia Department of Public Health. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Statewide, Georgia had seen 2,164,549 confirmed cases since the pandemic’s start, with 32,611 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, the state health department said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
