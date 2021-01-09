Two men charged in shooting case

VALDOSTA – Two men were arrested in connection with an argument leading to one of the men being shot, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
The incident occurred about 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, after two men had been socializing and drinking alcohol throughout the day at a 1500 block Baymeadows Drive residence, police said.
One man pulled a gun and threatened the other man. The other man pulled a gun and shot the first man to pull a gun, police said.
The shooter fled the scene, police said. Police found him at a nearby residence.
Curtis Young, 25, of Valdosta is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police reported.
The shot man went inside his residence. He argued with a woman and struck her in the head, police said.
Robert Williams, 58, of Valdosta is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor simple battery family violence, police reported.
Williams was taken to South Georgia Medical Center where he was treated and released before being taken to the Lowndes County Jail, police said.
