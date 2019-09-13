VALDOSTA — Gov. Brian Kemp recently appointed two Lowndes County residents to state boards.
• Roy Edward "Trey" Taylor III was named to the State Board of Nursing Home Administrators, according to the governor's office.
Taylor and his wife and children live in Valdosta. He is the chief executive officer of EMTT, Inc., d/b/a/ Taylor Insurance Services.
Taylor is serving as a consumer member of the board. He is a member of the governor's Georgians First Commission, created to review state regulations, policies and procedures, according to the governor's office.
• Scott Orenstein was named to the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority, according to the governor's office.
He serves on the Lowndes County Commission.
Since 1997, he has been a licensed general contractor and the president of a small, family-owned business currently known as South Georgia Construction & Consulting.
Orenstein is married to Lynn (Simmons) Orenstein who is a speech-language pathologist with Valdosta City Schools. They have two children, Austin and Ally, and live in Valdosta.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
