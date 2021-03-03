Two Lake Park women die in accident near Hahira

HAHIRA — Two Lake Park women died in an auto accident Tuesday evening near this north Lowndes County town, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
The accident took place at about 7:10 p.m. on Chug-A-Lug Road near the intersection with Hardee Drive, said Cpl. Brian Cox of the patrol’s Post 31 in Valdosta.
The two women were standing outside their car when they were struck by another vehicle, he said.
Cox identified the two women as Keri Sanders, 41, and Faith Cox, 36, both of Lake Park. Cpl. Cox is not related to Faith Cox.
The accident is being investigated by the patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team; no charges had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon, Cox said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
