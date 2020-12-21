Two killed in Berrien County fire

ENIGMA – A motorhome fire Sunday took the lives of two Berrien County residents, according to a statement from Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.
John Kyle Phillips, 23, and Jeane Griner, 32, were both killed Sunday morning when a fire destroyed their motorhome at 218 Melody Lane in Enigma, according to King.
Commissioner King's State Fire Investigations Unit believe an “overloaded electrical receptacle in the kitchen area” could have been the source of the fire.
State and local officials will be continuing the investigation.
