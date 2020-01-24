VALDOSTA – Two juveniles have been tied to a burglary, according to authorities.
At 1:39 a.m. Thursday, Valdosta police officers responded to the West Magnolia Street area searching for two juveniles, one 12 years of age and the other 15 years of age, reported missing, authorities said Friday.
While investigating, an officer noticed a business in the 500 block of West Street had been burglarized and found bicycles outside the location that belonged to the missing juveniles, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
While working on the case, officers were advised a resident caught two juveniles attempting to break into the business, and he carried the two juvenile to their parents, authorities said.
One of the juveniles left the scene prior to the officers arriving on the scene and the other was detained and turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice for burglary, according to authorities.
"We are grateful for this citizen and the way he helped bring the case to a positive conclusion. The officers did a great job finding burglary and following up on all the information. This is a perfect example of teamwork between the citizens and the police department," VPD Lt. Scottie Johns, public information officer, said.
