Two face meth charges in Lanier

LAKELAND — Two people were arrested on meth charges Monday in Lanier County, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators searched a Ga. 135 residence as well as the yard and woods around the house, according to a statement from the Lanier County Sheriff's Office. Two K9 units were used in searching the area to ensure no narcotics were left where children or animals could find them, the statement said.
Investigators found a hidden area in the floor that was covered by vinyl and a rug over the vinyl; baggies packaged for sale were found in the hiding spot and tested positive for methamphetamine, the sheriff's office said.
Arrested at the residence were James Randall Phillips, 35, and Rhonda Lynn Culbreth, 51, according to the statement.
Phillips is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, while Culbreth is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of hydrocodone, the statement from the sheriff's office said.
“I appreciate the efforts of the Investigators and the assistance of the Department of Corrections K-9 unit. We are doing everything we can to react to the intelligence we receive from people who are just sick and tired of the methamphetamine culture destroying lives in our community. We appreciate every tip and we will keep at it to make a difference everywhere we can,” Lanier County Sheriff Nick Norton said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
